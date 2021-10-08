Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar-based drug peddler nabbed with 100gm heroin in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Amritsar-based drug peddler nabbed with 100gm heroin in Ludhiana

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police has nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 100gm heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Nijjarpura village in Amritsar.
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. The anti-narcotics cell nabbed the drug peddler and recovered 100gm heroin from his possession. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Nijjarpura village in Amritsar, who was nabbed from Tajpur Road following specific inputs.

Manjinder was stopped on suspicion and on frisking, 100 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the NDPS Act and started further interrogation.

Manjinder was presented in a court, which sent him to police remand.

He told the police that he was procuring the contraband from a man identified as Saab from Jandiala Guru and further selling it to addicts in Ludhiana.

