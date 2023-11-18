Amritsar: Punjab Police ASI shot dead over personal enmity, 4 booked

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, who was posted at Jandiala Guru police station, was allegedly shot dead over personal enmity on a Doburji-Khankot link road near Jandiala Guru town, officials said.

Punjab Police ASI Saroop Singh

The deceased has been identified as Saroop Singh of Partap Avenue locality, situated on Amritsar road in Jandiala Guru.

Police have booked four persons for the alleged killing of the ASI. The accused have been identified as Sharanpreet Singh of Tarsikka village and Vidhaldeep Singh, his brother Harpal Singh and Vansh of Dhapai village.

According to police, the killing is the result of the ASI’s personal enmity with the accused. However, the police did not disclose further details in the case.

The ASI’s body, with a gunshot wound to his head, was found on the Daburji-Khankot link road near Jandiala Guru on Friday morning.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said, “Saroop’s family members informed the cops about the incident on Friday morning. Immediately, SSP Satinder Singh formed a special team to identify and arrest the accused.” Sahota said the reason behind the killing is the ASI’s personal enmity with the accused.

“Saroop’s son Lovepreet Singh told the cops that on Thursday at around 8 pm his father had received a call from an unknown mobile number. During the call, ASI had heated arguments with someone, and immediately after ending the call, Saroop told his family members that he will have to go to the Nawan Pind police post to deliver an urgent file. Saroop left home but didn’t return till 10 pm,” the SP said

“When Saroop’s mobile number was contacted by his family members, it was unreachable. The family members tried to find Saroop everywhere, including at the Nawan Pind police post, but to no avail. They later found his body near Khankot village,” the SP added.

Sahota said using human intelligence and various technical sources, the cops have identified the accused, and raids are on to arrest them.

“We have also recovered blood-stained cloths from one of the accused Vishaldeep’s home. We will arrest the accused soon,” he said.

He said the accused have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Arms Act at Jandiala police station.