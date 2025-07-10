Amritsar: Woman arrested in ex-sarpanch murder case, prime accused husband on the run

Punjab Police has arrested the woman accused in the murder of SAD ex-sarpanch in Rajasansi town in Amritsar district on Monday late night, while her husband is on the run, senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Maninder Singh said on Wednesday. The accused in police custody.

The arrested accused, identified as Kirandeep Kaur, is the neighbour of the victim Parwinder Singh, in the Shiva colony of Rajasansi. Her husband, Sehajpal Shubam, is accused of shooting the former sarpanch of Saidupur village dead. Both families had a long-standing dispute over car parking, and on Monday night, the altercation started over a ladder placed by a deceased outside his house. Amid the clash, Shubam took out his revolver and fired several rounds, with three of them hitting the deceased, who died on the spot.

“An FIR was registered against Shubam and Kirandeep under Sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25/27 (illegal possession of firearms and the punishment for using firearms) of the Arms Act at Rajasansi police station. Kirandeep Kaur has been arrested, while her husband is absconding, and the manhunt is on to arrest him,” the SSP said.