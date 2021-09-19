Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anandpur Sahib sacrilege: Expose the conspirators, says SAD chief
chandigarh news

Anandpur Sahib sacrilege: Expose the conspirators, says SAD chief

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Congress government for its failure to expose and act against conspirators behind the recent sacrilege at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said even earlier peace and communal harmony of Punjab was destroyed through acts of sacrilege in both gurdwaras and temples. (HT File Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Congress government for its failure to expose and act against conspirators behind the recent sacrilege at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

In a statement, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief said it was condemnable that the conspirators behind this heinous crime were not being brought to book. “No attempt is being made to investigate the antecedents of the culprit and find out whether he was instigated to commit this ghastly act to spoil the peace of the state,” he said.

Sukhbir added that it was unfortunate that the police had not acted in the matter even five days after the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. “Incidents of sacrilege are taking place on a regular basis, but the police are not able to uncover the conspiracy,” he said.

The SAD president said that even earlier peace and communal harmony of Punjab was destroyed through acts of sacrilege in both gurdwaras and temples. “This time, too, the Congress government is failing to prevent these planned incidents of sacrilege, which have the propensity to lead to communal clashes and spoil the peace and communal harmony of Punjab. If this conspiracy is not nipped in the bud, then the state could go back to the dark era,” he said.

