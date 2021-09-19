Anandpur Sahib sacrilege: SGPC demands narco-analysis test, brain-mapping of accused

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Saturday accused the Punjab Police of not exposing the conspirators of the recent sacrilege at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, and demanded narco-analysis test and brain-mapping of the arrested accused.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Kaur said, “The government’s intention in this case is not clear and that is why the conspirators are not being brought to the fore even as the connection of the arrested suspect, Paramjit Singh of Ludhiana, with Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda has been exposed.”

Kaur said though more penal sections were added against the accused in the case at their request, the real culprits behind the incident are not being identified yet. “I have written to the Punjab chief minister and the director general of police (DGP) in this regard,” the SGPC chief added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the police action taken so far in the case, Kaur said, “No concrete information about the conspiracy behind this incident has been released by the police several days after the incident. All those involved should have been behind the bars by now. The incidents of sacrilege are constantly taking place in Punjab and the government machinery is caught sleeping.”

She also raised questions on the working of government intelligence agencies. “Despite a large network of agencies, incidents that are detrimental to the peace of Punjab are taking place openly,” said Kaur.

On a letter written by the Golden Temple manager to police seeking deployment of cops in the shrine complex, she said, “I am not aware of this but the SGPC is competent to guard the shrine on its own.”