Anil Dhantori joins BJP

Anil Dhantori, former Congress MLA from Shahbad assembly segment of Kurukshetra district, who had left the party last week, joined BJP on Monday in the presence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the party’s Panchkula office. Dhantori joined the BJP along with his supporters. He was the Congress MLA from reserved Shahbad assembly seat from 2009 to 2014 when the party was in power in Haryana. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections on the Congress ticket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana transport dept to get 1,275 new buses

CHANDIGARH : The Haryana transport department will add 1,275 new buses, including

153 AC and 128 minibuses, to its fleet, an official spokesperson said. The decision was taken in the meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired here on Monday. During the meeting, approval for the purchase of goods and items to be procured by various departments worth more than ₹ 2,500 crore was given. Approval was also given for the purchase of 33 buses separately for the police department. Most of the agendas were related to power, transport, and irrigation departments, the spokesperson said.

Mauritius MP Nandcoomar Bodha meets chief minister Khattar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh : Mauritius MP Nandcoomar Bodha, who is currently on a seven-day visit to India, met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday.