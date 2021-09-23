Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anirudh Tiwari is new Punjab chief secretary
chandigarh news

Anirudh Tiwari is new Punjab chief secretary

Tiwari replaces Vini Mahajan; change was in the offing since the time Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as the CM and his detractors got the reins of the Punjab government
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Anirudh Tiwari (in pic) replaces Vini Mahajan as the Punjab chief secretary. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi approved his name for the top bureaucratic position in the state. (HT file photo)

Anirudh Tiwari will be the new chief secretary of Punjab.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has approved his name for the top bureaucratic position in the state and the formal orders will be issued soon.

Also read: Super CM Sidhu dictating terms to Channi: Amarinder

A 1990-batch IAS officer, Tiwari comes in place of Vini Mahajan after the change of guard in the state.

Mahajan, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was appointed to the top bureaucratic post by the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government.

The change was in the offing since the time Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister and his detractors got the reins of the Punjab government.

Tiwari has also been given the charge of principal secretary, personnel and vigilance, in addition to his present duties that include financial commissioner, development; principal secretary, food processing, governance reforms and public grievances, reads the order.

Mahajan’s posting orders will be issued later.

RELATED STORIES

Varun Roojam has been appointed special principal secretary to deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He is a 2004-batch IAS officer.

Initially, 1988-batch IAS officer Ravneet Kaur’s name was also doing the rounds for the top bureaucratic post of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 Himachal Pradesh Police personnel killed in motorcycle accident in Una

Chandigarh: 25-year-old transporter dies by suicide in Sector 56

Chandigarh: Breathtaking acrobatic feats enthral hundreds at Sukhna Lake air show

NCRB data: 24% more juveniles in Ludhiana took to crime during pandemic
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP