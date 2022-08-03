Announce statehood for J&K on August 15: GA Mir to PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce statehood for Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, besides making another announcement about assembly elections at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing mediapersons here, JKPCC leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the historical state and people’s rights were taken away unilaterally on August 5, 2019, and now when government claims normalcy, it should announce statehood with constitutional safeguards for land and jobs besides the clear road map of assembly elections from Lal Qila on August 15 this year.

He said that Congress will hold a strong protest on August 5 throughout country and gherao prime minister’s house against unprecedented price hike of all items of everyone’s use.

“This is record inflation of all items besides record unemployment in the country,” he said.

He also referred to the lathicharge on PHE daily wagers on Monday and said that the government is totally unsympathetic towards their genuine demands of regularisation and regular wages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They deserve all benefits after decades of services. The agitation has hit hard the entire water supply system, especially in rural areas, but the government is unmoved for more than one and a half month now,” he said.

Mir announced that Congress will hold 75km long ‘padyatras’ in every district of the country in connection with 75th year of Independence.

He said that Trianga yatras will cover several parts in Jammu and Kashmir also from August 9 to 14.

Earlier, Mir had chaired a preparatory meeting of senior leaders in which the schedule of programmes from August 9 to 15 was discussed.