Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan from November 12

The 43rd annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will take off on Friday. The three-day music event is being organised by the Indian National Theatre in association with the Durga Das Foundation, which will commence on Friday and conclude on Sunday.

The music festival will be held in the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26. Artistes from different parts of the country will be performing.

The opening day will present Dhananjay Hegde, who will give his presentation in the evening, followed by Pandit Harvinder Sharma on the sitar. On Saturday evening, Shashwati Mandal and Shashank Maktedar will present their vocal presentations, while on Sunday morning Ashwani Bhide Deshpande will present a vocal performance.

Indian National Theater’s secretary Vinita Gupta said this sammelan was being organised for all music lovers and the entry would be free. A live streaming provision has been made for music lovers who can visit the website www.indiannationaltheatre.com to get the link for the same.

