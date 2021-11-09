Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan from November 12
chandigarh news

Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan from November 12

The 43rd annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will take off on Friday; the three-day treat for music lovers is being organised by the Indian National Theatre and Durga Das Foundation
The 43rd annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will start from November 12. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 43rd annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will take off on Friday. The three-day music event is being organised by the Indian National Theatre in association with the Durga Das Foundation, which will commence on Friday and conclude on Sunday.

The music festival will be held in the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26. Artistes from different parts of the country will be performing.

The opening day will present Dhananjay Hegde, who will give his presentation in the evening, followed by Pandit Harvinder Sharma on the sitar. On Saturday evening, Shashwati Mandal and Shashank Maktedar will present their vocal presentations, while on Sunday morning Ashwani Bhide Deshpande will present a vocal performance.

Indian National Theater’s secretary Vinita Gupta said this sammelan was being organised for all music lovers and the entry would be free. A live streaming provision has been made for music lovers who can visit the website www.indiannationaltheatre.com to get the link for the same.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP