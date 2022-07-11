Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Another cheating case registered against former Chandigarh’s Sec-51 RWA president

The accused has been booked around 12 times for cheating people on the pretext of getting them Chandigarh Housing Board booths and flats with the help of her “closeness to the UT administrator”
Chandigarh Police have register another cheating case registered against former Sector-51 RWA president. (HT File)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a former president of the Sector-51 RWA for duping a city resident of 17.84 lakh.

The accused, Manjit Kaur, has been booked around 12 times for cheating people on the pretext of getting them Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) booths and flats with the help of her “closeness to the UT administrator”.

In the latest case, the complainant, Gopal Attri of Burail village, alleged that Kaur took 17.84 lakh from him for providing a flat under the oustee quota between July 2 and August 10, 2020. But she neither kept her promise nor returned the money.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kaur at the Sector 49-police station. She has already been arrested in another case and is lodged at the Model Jail in Sector 51.

In another incident, Raj Kumar of Hallomajra alleged that Daljit Singh of Sector 23-A cheated him of 53 lakh in lieu of a plot’s sale in 2019. A cheating case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

