Another fake Aadhaar centre unearthed in Ludhiana, two held

The crime investigation agency (CIA) staff-3 of Ludhiana police busted a fake Aadhaar card enrolment centre in Kohara Chowk area on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Jora Singh of Belsar village, Samrala, and Gursewal Singh of Kamalpur village, Samrala, were running the centre from a cyber cafe. They have been arrested.

As many as 74 Aadhaar cards, five voter cards, three fingerprint impressions made using adhesive, three laptops, a fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner, pen drives and two printers were recovered from their possession.

A stamp of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljeet Singh Nagra, which was used by the accused to verify documents, was also seized.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma said the police raided the cyber cafe following a tip-off and arrested the two men. They used to charge ₹800 to ₹1,000 for making Aadhaar cards without document verification, which posed a threat to the law and order situation in the state.

“They are not authorised to run an Aadhaar card centre, but had obtained the UIDAI user ID and password of an authorised centre in Telangana, and had been using it for the past six months,” said the sub-inspector.

“We are investigating how they got access to these details and the MLA’s stamp,” he added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) of the Indian Penal Code at the Focal Point police station.

They were produced in a court and sent to three-day police custody. More information is expected from the accused during questioning.

This is the second such operation uncovered by the police in the last 35 days.

On July 31, the police had arrested three men for running a similar Aadhaar card enrolment centre in Tibba area. There too, 16 Aadhaar cards, 36 enrolment certificates, five PAN cards, five voter cards, two printers, a laptop, a fingerprint scanner and an iris scanner were recovered.