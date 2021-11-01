Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Another fire breaks out at yarn unit in Ludhiana

Another fire breaks out at yarn unit in Ludhiana
Firefighting operation in progress near Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A massive fire broke out at a yarn unit on the city’s Tajpur Road on Sunday.

Over 30 fire tenders were pressed into service which managed to douse the flames in about six hours.

According to sub fire officer Aatish Rai, the unit, Modern Acrylics Private Limited, on Kakka Road near Tajpur Road is owned by Satish Aggarwal.

The fire broke out in the factory’s warehouse around 9am where acrylic yarn was kept from which thread is made.

The employees, who were working when the fire broke out, vacated the warehouse and rushed to safety.

Rai said acrylic yarn is a highly inflammable material and does not extinguish easily.

Firefighters had to break the rear wall of the factory to start the fire control operation, he added.

Initially, the firefighters found it though to reach the spot as there was no arrangement of continuous water supply nearby and fire tenders were being filled from Sunder Nagar station which slowed down the operation.

Due to ongoing construction work and traffic on the national highway, the fire tenders took at least 20 minutes to reach site.

Finally, fire tenders were called from Varadhman Mill as they have advanced high water pressure vehicles.

Rai said more than 25 firefighters were engaged in the operation, who worked in shifts to maintain safety.

Short-circuit is suspected be the cause of fire, he added.

