Another KTF activist arrested for in Moga

Moga police have arrested Kamaljeet Sharma, alias Kamal, another activist of the Khaistan Tiger Force (KTF). He is one of the main shooters who allegedly killed a dera follower at Bhagta Bhaika, a trader in Moga and also fired on a priest in the village of Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was also involved in the murder of gangster Sukha Lamme.

Kamal, a resident of Dala village of Moga, was arrested by from near Nathuwala Jadid village in Moga district and four pistols with 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, Punjab director general of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

Moga police had already arrested two of his accomplices, identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Ravi, and Ram Singh, alias Sonu, on May 22 from near a railway crossing at Mehna village in Moga.

The DGP said the trio had been found acting on the directions of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who has been notified as a “designated terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the central government.

The DGP said besides, Nijjar, three of their other KTF’s co-conspirators, identified as Arshdip, Ramandip and Charanjit, alias Rinku Bihla, are hiding in Surrey (BC), Canada, and the Punjab Police have been making efforts to deport them to India.

He said the police have recovered a Mahindra Balero, bearing a fake registration number, three motorcycles used in dera follower’s murder, firing on a priest in Phillaur and murder of a trader from Kamal’s possession.

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that Kamal had received heavy funding via hawala and Western Union from his Canada-based associates in lieu of committing these crimes. Kamal revealed that Nijjar and other three Canada-based associates have assured to hire top lawyers in case they are caught while committing the crime.”

The SSP said on confession of co-accused Lovepreet Singh, police have also recovered a 0.32 bore pistol used in the murder of a clothes shop owner at Moga.