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Another Punjab-origin man held for extortion-linked violence in Canada

Immigration enforcement authorities said they are committed to removing those misusing the system and posing a safety risk

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Karanbir Singh (HT PHOTO)

On April 3, police arrested Jaskaran Singh in connection with shootings targeting a house in Calgary; third accused, Germanjeet Singh, is yet to be nabbed

Another Indian-origin man was arrested in connection with extortion-related violence in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada, making it the second arrest in the case, while a warrant has been issued for a third person, Canadian authorities have said.

Immigration enforcement authorities said they are committed to removing those misusing the system and posing a safety risk.

The arrests were announced in connection with shootings targeting a house in the city on February 22 and March 4. On Monday, Calgary Police Service said 21-year-old Karanbir Singh was arrested in Edmonton, the provincial capital. He was charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent.

“Through collaborative efforts and shared intelligence, we are sending a clear message that there is no room for extortion or violent criminal activity in our city or anywhere in our province. We committed to holding those responsible accountable, and this investigation demonstrates that we will follow through on that commitment,” Jeff Bell, Calgary Police’s acting deputy chief for the bureau of investigative support, said.

“We know that the criminal networks responsible for these violent extortions do not restrict themselves to one jurisdiction, and neither do we,” Edmonton Police Service’s Deputy Chief for its Investigative Bureau, Nicole Chapdelaine said.

According to the statement, there have been 41 extortion attempts in Calgary since January 2025. Seventeen of the incidents involved shootings at homes, businesses, or vehicles.

Canada has already deported several persons, including Indian nationals, accused of being involved in extortion-related violence.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Another Punjab-origin man held for extortion-linked violence in Canada
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