Another topper held in naib tehsildar recruitment scam in Patiala

Published on Dec 06, 2022 01:01 AM IST

Patiala police on Monday arrested 5th rank holder in the naib tehsildar recruitment scam. Police have arrested 10 accused in the case so far, including five candidates, who scored good ranks on the merit list of the written exam.

The police have already arrested 2nd, 3rd, 12th and 21st rank holders for cheating the written exam with the help of latest gadgets (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Patiala superintendent of police, Varun Sharma said that they have arrested Sunita, a resident of Lakhwali Basti in Pattran. Besides, they have also constituted a team to investigate the case.

The police have already arrested 2nd, 3rd, 12th and 21th rank holders for cheating the written exam with the help of latest gadgets while the other accused Navraaj Chaudhary, Gurpreet Singh and Jatinder Singh are from Patial. Sonu Kumar and Varjinder Singh from Haryana were also arrested for helping candidate to do cheating in the exam.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and 66D of the IT Act was registered against them on November 11 at Kotwali police station.

