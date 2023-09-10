Another tranche of 12kg heroin smuggled by swimmers from Pakistan recovered

Jalandhar police recovered another tranche of 12kg heroin, part of the 50kg consignment smuggled from Pakistan with the help of swimmers hired by trafficker Malkiat Singh alias Kali on Saturday, police officials said.

Jalandhar police recovered another tranche of 12kg heroin, part of the 50kg consignment smuggled from Pakistan with the help of swimmers hired by trafficker Malkiat Singh alias Kali on Saturday, police officials said. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

Police recovered 6kg of narcotics from the two locations pinpointed by the accused at village Tendi Wala in Ferozepur.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the development comes two days after Jalandhar Rural Police arrested drug trafficker Kali after recovering 9kg of heroin from his possession.

The DGP said the recovery is yet another tranche of the 50kg heroin consignment, which was fetched by three swimmers from Pakistan on the directions of Kali.

Police teams have to date recovered 43.5kg of heroin after arresting five drug smugglers, including one swimmer identified as Joga Singh.

“Manhunt is on to arrest the remaining two swimmers — identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Rangi and Gurwinder Singh alias Mashtangi, both residents of village Tendi Wala, Ferozepur, a police official said.

Sharing details, SSP Jalandhar rural Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said that during questioning, accused Kali revealed that as per the deal — ₹1 crore ( ₹2 lakh per kg) was to be paid to the hired the swimmers.

“The payment of ₹5 crore ( ₹10 lakh per kg) was to be sent to the Pak-based Smuggler identified as Haider Ali via hawala transaction after the consignment was sold,” Bhullar said.

He said the probe has revealed that the remaining portion of about 6.5 kg heroin is with the accused Rangi and Mashtangi, and police teams are on a manhunt to arrest both the absconding drug smugglers.

A case FIR no. 123, dated September 7, 2023, was been registered under section 21C of the NDPS Act at Police Station, Goraya.

