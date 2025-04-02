Answering safety concerns:Call centre initiative at Ludhiana ISBT stuck in limbo

Commuters in Ludhiana, especially women and children, continue to struggle with safety concerns as the much-anticipated call centre initiative to assist them in the state of distress, announced by transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on December 11 through a social media post is yet to take off. At present, the only options for lodging complaints are a helpline number and a complaint book at the enquiry counter. (Manish/HT)

According to a senior official from the department of social security, these call centres were proposed as kiosks at the bus stand to support women and children in distress. The initiative aimed to provide a direct communication channel for immediate assistance in cases of harassment, emergencies, or safety concerns. By ensuring swift action and offering a more accessible grievance redressal mechanism, these centres were expected to instil a sense of security, particularly for passengers travelling alone or during late hours.

Echoing her concern, Rajinder Kaur, a regular traveller to Mullanpur, highlighted, “A fellow passenger misbehaved with me while I was boarding the bus. I reported it through the helpline, but no action was taken,” she said.

Similarly, Tanveer Kaur, who commutes daily to Phillaur for work at a private finance company, highlighted the risks women face, especially at night, by stating, “There are very few female passengers in the late hours, making security a major concern. Although a police station exists within the bus stand premises, we hesitate to approach the authorities at night. A dedicated call centre would make it easier for women like us to report issues directly,” she said.

A bus stand official acknowledged the issue, stating, “Ludhiana’s bus stand is one of the busiest in Punjab, handling thousands of passengers daily. Yet, without a dedicated grievance redressal system, many commuters are left to fend for themselves.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish said, “We have yet to receive instructions to set up these centres at Ludhiana bus stand.”