Anti-drug crackdown: Police raze properties of drug peddlers in Kulgam, Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday demolished structures belonging to alleged drug peddlers in Kulgam and Anantnag, and attached a property in Srinagar.

A joint anti-encroachment operation being conducted by district administration and the police against a drug peddler in Kulgam district on Thursday. (PTI)

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The action is part of the crackdown on drug smugglers and traffickers under the 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan launched by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.

In Kulgam, police along with the district administration razed three illegal structures belonging to Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat of Chinigam Frisal Yaripora, against whom an NDPS Act, 1985 case is registered.

“The action was carried out in strict compliance with legal formalities. The demolished under-construction property was linked to the accused, who is involved in narcotics-related offenses,” a police spokesman said.

In Anantnag, police along with the revenue and forest department demolished twin illegal structures belonging to two notorious drug peddlers, Asif Ali Pala and Nisar Ahmad Kasana of Mathindoo, Larnoo.

“The action was taken after it was established that the structures had been illegally constructed by encroaching upon forest land at Gawran. This action forms part of police’s broader strategy to dismantle the narcotics ecosystem by targeting not only drug peddlers but also the illegal assets and infrastructure created through criminal activities,” the police spokesman said.

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{{^usCountry}} Property attached in Srinagar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Property attached in Srinagar {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Srinagar, police attached a residential house and land worth approximately ₹1.20 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Srinagar, police attached a residential house and land worth approximately ₹1.20 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the attached property belongs to Adil Manzoor Bhat, alias Watson, of Noorbagh, against whom a case under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act is registered at Safakadal police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the attached property belongs to Adil Manzoor Bhat, alias Watson, of Noorbagh, against whom a case under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act is registered at Safakadal police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The accused is presently on bail granted by the court. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after obtaining due approval from the competent authority, SAFEMA, New Delhi,” said a police spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused is presently on bail granted by the court. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after obtaining due approval from the competent authority, SAFEMA, New Delhi,” said a police spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

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