Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anti-encroachment drive sparks protest in Jammu
chandigarh news

Anti-encroachment drive sparks protest in Jammu

Jammu district administration on Sunday conducted anti-encroachment drives at two locations. However, at Bhatindi Chowk, opposite Wave Mall on Jammu-Srinagar highway, people staged a protest
People burn tyres and block the Narwal Jammu and Kashmir National Highway in protest after the revenue department conducted an anti-encroachment drive, in Jammu, onSunday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Acting tough against encroachers of the state land that included two former ministers, the Jammu district administration on Sunday conducted anti-encroachment drives at two locations. However, at Bhatindi Chowk, opposite Wave Mall on Jammu-Srinagar highway, people staged a protest. They also burnt tyres and blocked the highway for nearly three hours. They demanded that the anti-encroachment drive be stopped immediately.

They claimed that they had the ownership documents of the land and that “they were not served any notices by the revenue authorities beforehand”.

Following commotion and chaos, additional district commissioner Satish Kumar assured that a committee comprising officials of the district administration and locals will be constituted to look into their claims.

“The district administration on Sunday carried out anti-encroachment drive at two locations-- Tawi river bed area. The land had been illegally occupied by a former minister of the Congress,” said officials.

“The second location was opposite Wave Mall on Jammu-Srinagar national highway,” said the officials.

“The encroachers opposite Wave Mall were a construction company, another former minister of the Congress, an automobile showroom and a lambardar,” they added.

RELATED STORIES

The former minister when contacted plainly refused that he had encroached upon any state land and that he owned the house, which was demolished by the administration at Karnala Chak. The second ex-minister of the Congress had switched off his mobile and hence could not be reached for his comments.

During the anti-encroachment drives, a battery of officers and a strong posse jawans of Jammu and Kashmir Police were present at the site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP