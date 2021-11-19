Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anti-microbial Awareness Week starts at GADVASU

World Anti-microbial Awareness Week, being organised by the Centre for One Health (COH) of GADVASU commenced on Thursday
Participants on Day 1 of the World Anti-microbial Awareness Week organised by GADVASU on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, being organised by the Centre for One Health (COH), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, commenced on Thursday.

The main aim is to increase global awareness on antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and encourage best practices to prevent the emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

In the coming week, a series of lectures will be delivered by guest speakers and faculty from the Centre for One Health on antimicrobial usage and resistance in humans and animals.

The event was inaugurated by Dr JPS Gill, director research, GADVASU, who highlighted the importance of antimicrobial resistance, role of the animal husbandry sector and the challenges ahead.

On Day 1, PGIMER professors Dr Pallab Ray and Dr Manisha Biswal spoke on the topics “microbe, man and AMR” and “basics on infection control and prevention”, respectively.

Lectures and workshops will also be organised for school students by Centre for One Health to raise awareness on antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance over the next few days.

