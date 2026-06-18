Anti-sacrilege law: Letters being sent to Sikh MLAs, ministers, says Akal Takht

The Akal Takht office on Wednesday has started sending letters to all Sikh legislators across political parties and cabinet ministers in accordance with the decree issued by the Sikh clergy over the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, a spokesperson said.

The Akal Takht office on Wednesday started sending letters to all Sikh legislators across political parties and cabinet ministers in accordance with the decree issued by the Sikh clergy over the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act.

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The move follows the Takht’s directive on Monday, calling for the Sikh community to ostracise chief minister Bhagwant Mann over a video it said hurt Sikh sentiments. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, questioned the legitimacy of the clip, with Mann terming it “fake” and part of a “political conspiracy to defame him.”

Under the decree, Sikh MLAs and ministers have been summoned to appear before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on June 29, while the non-Sikh ministers have been asked to submit a written explanation.

The escalation comes after the Takht had earlier given the Punjab government a 15-day ultimatum to remove what it termed “objectionable clauses” from the legislation.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP leader Jagmohan Singh Raju has written to governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking registration of an FIR against Mann and a CBI probe into the controversial video.

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{{^usCountry}} “Akal Takht Sahib has publicly stated that forensic examinations have found the video to be authentic. This has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, in particular me, and has endangered religious harmony,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Akal Takht Sahib has publicly stated that forensic examinations have found the video to be authentic. This has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, in particular me, and has endangered religious harmony,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is, therefore, requested that an FIR be registered under the relevant provisions of law and that the matter be investigated urgently. As the Punjab Police functions under the authority of Mann in his capacity as home minister, it is further requested that the case be handed over to the CBI for an impartial inquiry,” he demanded.

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by jailed MP Amritpal Singh on Wednesday held a protest in Hoshiarpur demanding an FIR against Mann. The protesters, led by Waris Punjab De district president Avtar Singh Sekhon later submitted a memorandum to governor Gulab Chand Kataria through the assistant commissioner, demanding the registration of a case against Mann, an independent inquiry into the matter and Mann’s resignation on moral grounds.