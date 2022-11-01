Anti-Sikh riots: BJP leader writes to Shah seeking formation of ‘Truth Commission’

New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh has written to Union home minister Amit Shah for the establishment of a “Truth Commission” to expose the conspiracy behind the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and take cognisance against the “real culprits”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh has also requested the home minister to declassify all documents pertaining to the period leading up to Operation Bluestar and the Sikh pogrom later that year.

Around 3,000 Sikhs were killed in Delhi in violence soon after former prime minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her two Sikh security guards on October 31, 1984.

“Though key conspirator former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has been awarded a life jail sentence in a riot-related case, full justice is not yet delivered. Many more like Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath are still roaming scot free. It has been known earlier as well and has also been authenticated by former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, GBS Sidhu in his book-- The Khalistan Conspiracy-- that a conspiracy for Operation Bluestar and Sikh Carnage was hatched in Delhi much before the time of its execution and that these both were planned in the wake of 1985 general elections,” the BJP national spokesperson said in his letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that no Congressman or any other government functionaries of that time have challenged or denied it so far; hence, it is important that killers and conspirators of the 1984 Delhi pogrom be punished.

He said that it is even more important to know who all were involved in this conspiracy and understand how and why the most patriotic minority of the country was painted as anti-national, solely with the intention to garner the majority vote for political gains.

Over the last 38 years, four inquiry commissions, nine committees and two special investigation teams (SITs) were formed but they still failed to dig deeper and reveal the real conspiracy, he said, adding everybody knows that the names of certain “high and mighty” people have come to the fore in this heinous crime, he asserted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}