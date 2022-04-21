Anuj, Parmarth enter U-16 tennis semi-finals

Anuj Pal outclassed Love Pahal 6-2,6-0 in the U-16 boys’ quarter-final tie during the ongoing AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. With this easy win, Anuj entered the U-16 semi-finals.

In the another interesting quarter-final match, sixth-seed Parmarth Kaushik upset second- seed Sumukh Marya in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Keshav Dangi and Devansh also advanced into the U-16 boys’ semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final matches.

Playing in the U-12 boys’ quarter-finals, top seed Anay Panday and Yug Raj Mahi moved into the semi-finals. Yug Raj defeated Ayaan Chandel in a keenly contested match 7-5, 7-5. Yug showed his energetic game throughout the match. Top seed Anay Panday overplayed Tanishq Makhija in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in an easy match.

Reet Arora moved into U-12 and U-16 girls’ semi-finals. In the U-16 girls’ quarter-finals, Reet blanked fourth seed Paavni Panwar in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Second seed Sahej Lakhat also advanced into U-12 girls’ semi-finals. Sahej defeated Aahana Bhalla 6-2, 6-0.

