Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anuj, Parmarth enter U-16 tennis semi-finals
chandigarh news

Anuj, Parmarth enter U-16 tennis semi-finals

In the another interesting quarter-final match, sixth-seed Parmarth Kaushik upset second- seed Sumukh Marya in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Keshav Dangi and Devansh also advanced into the U-16 boys’ semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final matches.
Anuj Pal outclassed Love Pahal 6-2,6-0 in the U-16 boys’ quarter-final tie during the ongoing AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. With this easy win, Anuj entered the U-16 semi-finals. (Representative Image/Ht file)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Anuj Pal outclassed Love Pahal 6-2,6-0 in the U-16 boys’ quarter-final tie during the ongoing AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. With this easy win, Anuj entered the U-16 semi-finals.

In the another interesting quarter-final match, sixth-seed Parmarth Kaushik upset second- seed Sumukh Marya in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Keshav Dangi and Devansh also advanced into the U-16 boys’ semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final matches.

Playing in the U-12 boys’ quarter-finals, top seed Anay Panday and Yug Raj Mahi moved into the semi-finals. Yug Raj defeated Ayaan Chandel in a keenly contested match 7-5, 7-5. Yug showed his energetic game throughout the match. Top seed Anay Panday overplayed Tanishq Makhija in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in an easy match.

Reet Arora moved into U-12 and U-16 girls’ semi-finals. In the U-16 girls’ quarter-finals, Reet blanked fourth seed Paavni Panwar in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Second seed Sahej Lakhat also advanced into U-12 girls’ semi-finals. Sahej defeated Aahana Bhalla 6-2, 6-0.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP