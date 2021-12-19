Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Anurag, Kejriwal in Chandigarh today

Anurag Thakur was to visit the city on December 10 but cancelled it following the tragic helicopter crash on December 8 in which CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel were died.
Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in the city to campaign for their respective parties ahead of the Chandigarh municipal corporations elections. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in the city to campaign for their respective parties ahead of the Chandigarh municipal corporations elections.

Kejriwal, will address a public meeting at Dussehra Ground in Sector 43. to seek votes for party candidates. He will be accompanied by Bhagwant Mann, party in-charge, Punjab; Jarnail Singh, in-charge, Chandigarh affairs; and Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

Anurag Thakur was to visit the city on December 10 but cancelled it following the tragic helicopter crash on December 8 in which CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel were died.

Shivender Mandotra, convenor, Himachal Cell, BJP, while revealing the information, said a Himachali Dham is being organised at Rally Ground, Sector 25, where Thakur will grace the occasion in the evening. Noted Himachali folk singer Karnail Rana will regale the audience and a dance troupe from Himachal will be performing a series of nattis.

