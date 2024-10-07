Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apex court stays HC order on attachment of Mohali developer properties

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Bajwa, developer of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, among other mega projects, is being investigated by Punjab Police in around 50 FIRs of cheating and fraud of investors

The Supreme Court has stayed Punjab and Haryana high court orders on attachment of properties of Mohali developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa.

The high court had passed these orders during the hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The high court had passed these orders during the hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bajwa, developer of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, among other mega projects, is being investigated by Punjab Police in around 50 FIRs of cheating and fraud of investors.

On October 1, the HC had ordered attachment of properties at 30 odd locations, except his house in Sector 71. Prior to this, the court had also ordered freezing of 52 bank accounts held by him and firms M/s Bajwa Developers Limited, Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited.

Bajwa had approached apex court on October 4 stating that during the pendency of a plea, the he has been arrested on August 29 and is in jail. However, the high court enlarged the scope of the petition. As a result these orders have come to have been passed, it was submitted.

The apex court has stayed the high court orders till next date of hearing on December 2 observing that “We find that the high court has passed further directions in the matter by expanding the scope of the petitions.”

The court, however, has made it clear that the pendency of these matters before the court would not come in the way of the investigation being conducted by the Punjab Police.

The high court had passed these orders during the hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On