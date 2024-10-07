Apex court stays HC order on attachment of Mohali developer properties

The Supreme Court has stayed Punjab and Haryana high court orders on attachment of properties of Mohali developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa. The high court had passed these orders during the hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bajwa, developer of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, among other mega projects, is being investigated by Punjab Police in around 50 FIRs of cheating and fraud of investors.

On October 1, the HC had ordered attachment of properties at 30 odd locations, except his house in Sector 71. Prior to this, the court had also ordered freezing of 52 bank accounts held by him and firms M/s Bajwa Developers Limited, Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited.

Bajwa had approached apex court on October 4 stating that during the pendency of a plea, the he has been arrested on August 29 and is in jail. However, the high court enlarged the scope of the petition. As a result these orders have come to have been passed, it was submitted.

The apex court has stayed the high court orders till next date of hearing on December 2 observing that “We find that the high court has passed further directions in the matter by expanding the scope of the petitions.”

The court, however, has made it clear that the pendency of these matters before the court would not come in the way of the investigation being conducted by the Punjab Police.

The high court had passed these orders during the hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him.