Apni Party chief expresses concern over hospitalisation of 35 people in Rajouri

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of 35 people being hospitalised following a gastrointestinal infection in Kotliparran village of Rajouri on Monday. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari (File)

At least 35 villagers were taken ill to a gastrointestinal infection and have been hospitalised.

Bukhari urged a thorough investigation and immediate medical response in the affected village.

“It’s happening again in Rajouri. The reports indicate that as many as 35 persons were hospitalised after falling ill due to a mysterious illness in the Kotliparran village in Manjakot Rajouri during the past few days. This brings back the painful memory of Badhaal village, where we lost 17 precious lives—including 13 children—just a few months ago to a similarly unexplained disease,” he wrote on X.

He further said, “I urge the administration to ensure a comprehensive medical team, including the concerned specialists, is deputed to the affected village to investigate and provide necessary care. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Wishing them a swift and full recovery.”

A team of officials from the health department collected water samples from the village, said a health department official. All the 35 patients are stable now. “We have sent the water samples for testing. The patients showed symptoms of acute pain in stomach, dehydration and diarrhea,” said the official.

As many as 17 people lost their lives to a mysterious illness at Badhaal village from last December till January this year.