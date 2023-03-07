Apni Party to hold show of strength in Srinagar on March 8

The Apni Party founded by Altaf Bukhari in 2020 will hold a show of strength in Srinagar on its third foundation day on March 8.

The party will also be electing its new president, who is likely to be its founder and former minister Altaf Bukhari.

The party will be electing its new president, who is likely to be former minister Altaf Bukhari.

Bukhari on Monday filed his nomination for the party president’s post. “Keeping up with the democratic approach of the Apni Party, I filed nomination papers for the post of party president before the returning officer. Our objective is to ensure a transparent and accountable political approach in our party,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari also said that the UT administration should postpone the imposition of property tax for a few more years.

The Apni Party was established months after the abrogation of Article 370 and since then, nearly two dozen legislators from different outfits have joined it.

In March 2020, all prominent leaders of the party had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah with their demand of safeguarding the land rights and jobs of the J&K people. Bukhari had then said that Modi and Shah had appreciated the party’s efforts. The Apni Party has been holding a series of rallies to create an impact on the voters, especially in Kashmir. It had also held a mega rally in Srinagar last year, which was considered one of the biggest in the Valley post-August 5, 2019.

Though the Apni Party has openly criticised the government for its anti-encroachment drive, Bukhari had said that he was open to forge an alliance with the BJP. “There will be some announcements and decisions related to the party on Wednesday,” he added.

Congress seeks early elections statehood

The Congress on Friday carried out its ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ from Ram Leela Ground in Kathua to Nagri Adda and highlighted the burning issues such as imposition of property tax, anti-encroachment drive, inflation, rise in unemployment, and targeted killings.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool also addressed the gathering and demanded restoration of statehood and early assembly elections to restore democracy in J&K.