Apni Party to hold show of strength rally in Srinagar on Saturday

Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Syed Altaf Bukhari launched Apni Party’ months after the abrogation of Article 370. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Srinagar Apni Party, led by former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, is all set to hold a show of strength rally in Srinagar on Saturday.

The party is eyeing a good number of seats in the upcoming assembly elections, especially in the city, party president Altaf Bukhari said.

“Party leaders will outline its plan for the people of J&K and set the agenda,” Bukhari added.

For the past two months, the party has been holding a series of rallies across J&K, especially Kashmir, consolidating its base in rural Kashmir. Party president Altaf Bukhari has been trying to reach out to the people.

“This is going to be our first major show in Kashmir\, and the party will show its strength in this rally. Despite the cold weather, we expect thousands of people will attend the rally. The party’s main emphasis is on the restoration of statehood and safeguarding the land and job rights of the people of the UT,” a senior Apni party leader and former minister Ashraf Mir said.

The Apni party was established months after the abrogation of Article 370, and since then, nearly two dozen legislators from different parties have joined Apni Party.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
