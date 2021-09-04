Apple cultivators gherao HP agri, horticulture ministers, block NH near Theog

Irked over steep fall in the wholesale prices of apples, fruit cultivators ‘gheraoed’ Himachal’s agriculture minister Virender Kanwar and horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur for more than three hours outside a rest house about 28km from the main town of Shimla .

Kanwar and Thakur were on their way to Parala fruit market when a group of apple cultivators stopped their cavalcade.

BJP’s Chopal legislator Balbir Verma and APMC chairperson Naresh Sharma were also accompanying them. The farmers raised slogans against Thakur, who drew flak over his statement asking the apple growers to sell fruit on the roadside in plastic crates .

The fruit growers had gathered at Theog to attend a meeting of Samyukt Kisan Manch that had announced a protest against the “corporate loot” on September 13.

The farmers also had a scuffle with the policemen who tried to clear the way for ministers. After the situation became tense, the police deputed quick response teams as the traffic on the national highway was blocked for more than half an hour.

Seeing the situation escalating, Kanwar and Thakur tried to pacify the agitating farmers, while Chopal legislator Balbir Verma intervened and convinced the farmers to talk to the ministers at a PWD resthouse in Theog .

Thakur clarified that his statements were misunderstood and he had only suggested alternatives to sell the crop.

Farmers had already been expressing resentment over the fall in apple prices and Thakur’s suggestion agitated them further.

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Manch, Harisha Chauhan and Sanjay Chauhan, along with Sandeep Verma , Mahendra Verma, and Sohan Thakur, had gathered in Theog to draw strategy for the agitation.

The horticulture minister said the government will ensure that 23% storage capacity at the CA stores will be given to the locals.

The prices of the apples in wholesale market began to drop three weeks ago and further slipped after the corporate-run agriculture stores announced fresh prices. Adani Agri Fresh that has three controlled-atmosphere stores is Shimla district is purchasing apples for ₹72 for premium quality apples, while last year the same quality fetched ₹88.

The farmers of state threatened to boycott Adani Agri Fresh and have constantly been blaming the cartelisation.