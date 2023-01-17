Application moved to convert UK public building into gurdwara

London

A representative from the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara has lodged an application with Telford and Wrekin Council in the UK to convert Abbey House in Priorslee into a place of worship.

An application has been moved to the council for consideration to change the Priorslee building on Whitechapel Way, which was until two years ago leased by the council to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), into a gurdwara, Shropshire Star newspaper reported.

The gurdwara for worshippers on Church Parade in Oakengates is currently up for sale and covers 6,573 sq ft, less than a quarter of the size of Abbey House built in 1990 and providing 28,886 sq ft of space.

In the application, Sikh representative Inderjit Singh Gill said: “The intention is to use this building as a place of worship for the Sikh Community in Shropshire and surrounding areas. There will be a priest living on-site, a kitchen, and community facilities for worship and improvement of well-being,” Gill said.

The application has, however, attracted over a dozen objections from within the Sikh community as some members of the current gurdwara in Oakengates, slamming the move, said they wanted to stay put.