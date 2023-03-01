Apply light irrigation to tackle rising temperatures, wheat growers told

Amid concerns about the rise in minimum temperatures, scientists of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) have advised wheat growers to apply light irrigation to lessen the impact of the rising temperatures.

However, scientists have said the temperature up to 35 degrees Celsius will not have any major impact on the crop and the crop is healthy so far. Agriculture experts say the rising temperature at this stage has left wheat growers worried as they think it could adversely impact their crop yield.

However, they have advised light irrigation on regular intervals to maintain moisture in the roots of the crop and spraying of 400-gram muriate of potash 0.2% per acre in 200 litre water or potassium nitrate 4kg per acre to protect the crop from the impact heat.

In this regard, a two-day strategy planning meeting was conducted at the IIWBR under PK Singh, agriculture commissioner of the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, and issues related to rising temperatures were discussed. During the meeting, scientists said there is a need to chalk out an awareness campaign.

As per reports from the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in most parts of Haryana has reached 28 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 14 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast predicts warmer days ahead and there are no predictions of early rains.