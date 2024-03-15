Apply online to get permission for poll-related activities: Ludhiana DC to parties

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Friday directed all political parties to apply for getting permission for all the poll-related activities, including meetings and rallies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, through the “Suvidha” online portal. Sawhney was holding a meeting with additional deputy commissioner-cum-additional district election officer Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Deepak Bhatia, assistant commissioners Krishna Pal Rajpoot and Upinderjeet Kaur Brar. (HT File)

The portal is a one-stop solution to get permission for all poll-related activities, including meetings, rallies, use of vehicles, loudspeakers, and others.

Sawhney said that “Suvidha” portal was a single-window clearance for getting permissions from the election authorities.

She emphasised that political parties must avoid any campaign that incites mutual hatred. Additionally, no religious place should be used for campaigning. The venue and time of political rallies and processions must be informed well in advance to avoid any mismanagement.

The district election officer assured that the administration is committed to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful polls in the district and urged all political parties to extend their support and cooperation to the district administration during the elections.

Meanwhile, in another meeting with heads of various departments, Sawhney asked them not to initiate any new work in their respective areas once the Election Commission of India announces the dates for general elections. Violating this directive will be considered a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

Starting new development works in the district will be completely prohibited after the imposition of the model code of conduct. Only ongoing development works that were started before the imposition of the model code of conduct would be allowed. She also asked them to submit the details of ongoing works with her office.

Additionally, fresh enrolment under various social security schemes, welfare programmes, and others would be totally banned.

Sawhney also warned the officers and officials that none of the government employees should involve themselves in political activities. If anyone is found participating in the meetings of any political party or candidate, strict action will be taken against them. Moreover, government buildings, properties, assets, and official vehicles must not be used for electioneering.

Later, the district election officer also held a meeting with the assistant returning officers and issued directions to ensure strict enforcement of model code of conduct in their constituencies. She also gave detailed instructions to the nodal officers to keep strict vigil of poll expenditure of candidates during the election process.

She said that ECI had set an expenditure limit of ₹95 lakh for every candidate to spend during the 2024 general elections, thereby all team members must be acquainted with the methodology to calculate the poll expenditure.

She also said that the rates of every item had been duly fixed by the election commission, adding that to further assist these teams, several flying squad teams (FST), static surveillance team (SST), video surveillance team (VST), and video viewing teams (VVT) were already formed by the administration.