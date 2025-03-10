Appoint booth-level agents: Haryana CEO

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal on Sunday said that as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, it is mandatory for all political parties to appoint booth-level agents (BLA). He said that records of BLA will have to be maintained by the office of the CEO in states and union territories. For political parties, BLA is an authorised person who takes voting related material from Election Commission. (HT File)

In a statement, Agarwal said that recently a two-day workshop of CEO of all the states was organised at the India International Democracy and Election Management Council in Delhi in which the Election Commission gave instructions to appoint BLAs.

He said Haryana has six national-level and two state-level recognised political parties. All parties have to appoint BLA 1 and 2. For political parties, BLA is an authorised person who takes voting related material from Election Commission. He said the BLA provides necessary information about voters to BLO in preparing error-free voting list.