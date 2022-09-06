Appointment of SC commission member secretary challenged in Punjab and Haryana high court
The plea has been filed by Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, a member of the PSSCC. It seeks quashing of the appointment of Singh, who the plea says belonged to non-IAS/ PCS category of officers, who could be appointed as member secretary of the state commission. It is in violation of Punjab Commissions for Scheduled Castes Act, 2004, the plea says.
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the state government on a plea challenging the appointment of Raj Bahadur Singh, director, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes as member secretary, Punjab state scheduled castes commission (PSSCC).
The plea also demands that appointment of chairman be made and charge of member secretary be given to an officer, who is eligible as per the provisions of 2004 law.
The plea accuses Singh of passing orders as member secretary wherein exercising powers and functions to a member have been obstructed. The member secretary passed an order wherein members have been instructed to take permission of the principal secretary, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes-cum-chairman, PSSCC, for field inspections for protecting and safeguarding the interests of the community. He is over-occupied with administrative work. Hence, not able to carry out the functions of the chairman, it adds.
The response from the government and others has been sought by December 14.
