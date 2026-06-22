Archaeological site at Hoshiarpur’s Dholbaha , a window into Stone Age, fades into neglect

An early Stone Age archaeological site at Dholbaha in Hoshiarpur, containing remnants of Punjab’s rich ancient history, is crying out for conservation and development as a potential tourist attraction.

Even though the Dholbaha site is protected by the Punjab archaeology department, a shed is all that the state has provided to protect the rare ancient artefacts. (HT)

According to experts, the site holds huge historical significance which late renowned archaeologist GC Mohapatra explored and documented. However, Punjab authorities have failed to take enough measures for mapping and preservation, preventing Dholbaha from emerging as an important archaeological and educational destination.

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Experts said the site, protected by the Punjab archaeology department, is unique as it holds evidence spanning from the Lower Palaeolithic period (2.7 million to 300,000 years ago) to the 13th century (1201 to 1300). Yet, Dholbaha, which has the potential to attract global scholars, researchers and tourists alike, is deprived of basic attention.

“Fossils, crude stone tools and polished pebbles recovered from the area point to human habitation dating back more than 10,000 years,” said Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd), convener of the Punjab chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTAC), a non-profit organisation working to preserve and promote Dholbaha as a world heritage site.

The site is also connected to the significant Gurjara-Pratihara and Paramara dynasties, which ruled northern and western India from the 8th to the 13th centuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts also opine that the site’s strategic position in the lower Shivalik range hints at its place on ancient trade routes linking the Punjab plains to the Himalayan regions, explaining the diverse craftsmanship and cultural influences seen in artefacts recovered from the excavation done years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts also opine that the site’s strategic position in the lower Shivalik range hints at its place on ancient trade routes linking the Punjab plains to the Himalayan regions, explaining the diverse craftsmanship and cultural influences seen in artefacts recovered from the excavation done years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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But a visit to the site, located about 30 km from the Hoshiarpur district headquarters, revealed a striking mismatch between its archaeological importance and the facilities available for its preservation.

Valuable archaeological artefacts spanning different periods were found stacked in the open, exposed to the elements, or under a basic shed, with nothing to show for conservation or interpretation measures. Despite being a protected site, Dholbaha is managed by only three Class 4 employees.

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“The site lacks facilities befitting a heritage destination. There is no signage, no visitor amenities, no museums or interpretation centre to explain the significance of the artefacts and the site’s long archaeological history to visitors. The infrastructure is almost non-existent,” said Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd), who is based in Jalandhar.

He advocates for partnerships with UNESCO and international heritage organisations for technical support, funding and global promotion, along with active government participation for systemic conservation of Punjab’s heritage past.

Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, director of archaeology, cultural affairs, museums and archives, Punjab, did not respond to text messages and phone calls soliciting information about the site.

State bereft of systematic archaeological mapping

Archaeologists point out that Punjab’s heritage extends far beyond its better-known Sikh and medieval history. Experts say many lesser-known ancient sites remain underexplored and inadequately documented, highlighting the need for systematic archaeological mapping across Punjab.

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Paru Bal Sidhu, chairperson of department of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology at Panjab University, Chandigarh, highlighted that the entire undivided Punjab region held rich archaeological treasure, but unfortunately, present-day Punjab had not explored it well.

Citing Shivalik Fossil Park in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, she said explorations showed the lower Shivalik hill region had rare archaeological assets.

“Punjab should adopt the Haryana model of archaeological mapping of the state and take conservation measures. Haryana has built museums to display archaeological findings, whereas the Punjab government’s archaeology department has no archaeologist or draftsman to push exploration works,” said Sidhu, adding that she had been contacted by researchers of University of Cambridge, England, to partner with government agencies for archaeological exploration in Punjab.

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“It is unfortunate that Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University, both state-funded institutes, lack academic departments of archaeology for research and exploration of archaeological sites in Punjab. In the absence of trained archaeologists in the state government department and university level, exploration and conservation of rich sites have been completely forgotten,” she added.