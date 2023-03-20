Area under foodgrain cultivation in HP down by 98K hectares in two decades

With farmers switching to cash crops, the area under foodgrain cultivation in Himachal Pradesh has decreased by about 98,000 hectares in the last more than two decades, the economic survey of 2021-22 has revealed.

The survey was presented in the state assembly by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu last week.

As per the annual document, over 8.53 lakh hectares of land was under foodgrain cultivation in Himachal in the financial year 1997-1998, which by 2021-22 had come down to 7.5 lakh hectares.

During the financial year 2021-22, the contribution of food grains in the total crop production of the state was about 43% while the commercial production was 57%.

The report states that raising productivity levels and diversifying into high-value crops are priorities in Himachal and to achieve the objective, emphasis has been laid on the distribution of high-yielding varieties seeds (HYVS) to farmers in an effort to enhance foodgrain output.

The economic survey also states that the paddy production is estimated to decrease by about 28.2% in 2022-23 than the previous year. Last year, the estimated paddy production was 1.9 lakh MT, which this year is likely to come down to 1.43 lakh MT.

Wheat production is likely to decrease by 4.2% and maize by 2.4%, the survey report shows.

Overall, the foodgrain production is likely to come down to 15.9 lakh MT from 16.9 lakh MT — a decline of 5.8%.

Among the major foodgrains, the production of ragi is likely to increase by a whopping 310% in FY 2022-23 than the previous year.

The overall production of commercial crops is likely to increase by 2.3% from 20.32 lakh MT last year to 20.79 lakh MT this year.

The report also states that the consumption of major fertilisers, mainly nitrogenous, phosphatic and potassic (NPK), in the state increased from 23,664 MT in 1985-86 to 57,894 MT in 2021–22.

As the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is gradually discouraged, a decline in consumption was seen throughout 2021–22.

Against 65,241 MT fertiliser consumption recorded in 2020-21, it declined to 57,894 MT in 2021-22 and this year, it is likely to remain 58,000 MT.

