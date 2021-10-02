Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Areas near Ludhiana’s elevated road project to face 4-hour power cut on Sunday
chandigarh news

Areas near Ludhiana’s elevated road project to face 4-hour power cut on Sunday

The power cut in areas near the elevated road project in Ludhiana have been scheduled for work of shifting of towers and laying underground cables.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:53 AM IST
The power cut in areas near the elevated road project in Ludhiana have been scheduled for work of shifting of towers and laying underground cables. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Sunday may be a little uneasy for those residing in areas near the elevated road project on Ferozpur road as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has scheduled a four-hour power cut due to the ongoing work.

According to PSPCL officials, there will be a shutdown on the feeders emanating from 66KV DC complex sub-station, 66 KV Fountain Chowk substation, 66KV PAU substation and 66KV Sarabha Nagar substation from 9am to 1pm on Sunday.

“We need to get the towers removed from the side of the highway and some cables need to be installed underground there; thus, supply from the particular circuit will remain shut for at least four hours,” said Sanjeev Prabhakar, deputy chief engineer, west circle, Ludhiana.

Areas to be affected

The affected areas mainly include Ghumar Mandi, PAU, Shahi Mohalla, College Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Maharaj Nagar, Gobind Nagar, Sant Nagar, Mall Road, Cemetery Road, Bindraban Road, Dandi Swami Road, Rakh Bagh, Club Road, Ram Nagar, Kailash Chowk, Pakhowal Road, Sant Isher Singh Nagar, Sargodha Colony, Model Gram, Partap Colony, Shakti Nagar, Feroze Gandhi Market, Gurunank Pura, Deep Nagar, Civil Lines area, Guru Nanak Stadium Road, Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Only three new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity, a first in 18 months

Petrol price climbs to 98.08 per litre in Chandigarh

Hit-and-run accidents snuff out two lives in Mohali

Chandigarh: Constable awarded four years in jail in 3,000 graft case
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP