Areas near Ludhiana’s elevated road project to face 4-hour power cut on Sunday

Sunday may be a little uneasy for those residing in areas near the elevated road project on Ferozpur road as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has scheduled a four-hour power cut due to the ongoing work.

According to PSPCL officials, there will be a shutdown on the feeders emanating from 66KV DC complex sub-station, 66 KV Fountain Chowk substation, 66KV PAU substation and 66KV Sarabha Nagar substation from 9am to 1pm on Sunday.

“We need to get the towers removed from the side of the highway and some cables need to be installed underground there; thus, supply from the particular circuit will remain shut for at least four hours,” said Sanjeev Prabhakar, deputy chief engineer, west circle, Ludhiana.

Areas to be affected

The affected areas mainly include Ghumar Mandi, PAU, Shahi Mohalla, College Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Maharaj Nagar, Gobind Nagar, Sant Nagar, Mall Road, Cemetery Road, Bindraban Road, Dandi Swami Road, Rakh Bagh, Club Road, Ram Nagar, Kailash Chowk, Pakhowal Road, Sant Isher Singh Nagar, Sargodha Colony, Model Gram, Partap Colony, Shakti Nagar, Feroze Gandhi Market, Gurunank Pura, Deep Nagar, Civil Lines area, Guru Nanak Stadium Road, Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar.