Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Argument over loud music turns violent in Ludhiana, 9 arrested
Argument over loud music turns violent in Ludhiana, 9 arrested

Complainant said main accused Deepak attacked one Paramjit with a sword, inflicting serious injuries on him; Paramjit is currently undergoing treatment at the Ludhiana civil hospital
Ludhiana police have arrested nine people under the charges of attempt to murder. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A dispute over playing loud music turned violent when two groups indulged in a clash at Nanak Nagar in Daresi area late on Thursday.

Daresi police have arrested nine people under the charges of attempt to murder.

Those arrested have been identified as Suresh Kumar, Ram Balak, Panna Lal, and Sunny of Nanak Nagar, Sahib Shah, Anand Kumar, Somnath Kumar, Meghnath Kumar and Gautam Kumar of Street Number 4 near cold store in Daresi.

Two more accused — Deepak Kumar and another unidentified man — haven’t been arrested yet.

The case has been registered on the basis of statement given by Ravinder Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar.

He said Deepak Kumar and Sahib Shah are neighbours and played loud music during late night hours on daily basis.

“I had objected to the nuisance earlier too, but on Thursday night, when I, along with other residents of the area — including Ravi Kumar, Paramjit Singh and Jogesh Chopra — went to their house to ask them to stop playing loud music, the accused started hurling abuses and later called their accomplices and opened attack on us with sharp-edged weapons,” he told the police.

He said Deepak attacked Paramjit with a sword, inflicting serious injuries on him. Paramjit is currently undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

ASI Harbhajan Singh, investigating officer in the case, said Deepak and an unidentified accused managed to flee, but nine others were taken into custody. A case under sections 307, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against them.

A hunt is on to nab the remaining accused, he added.

