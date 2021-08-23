Arguments in Ranjit Singh murder case heard, verdict on August 26

Final arguments in the Ranjit Singh murder case, in which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is an accused, were heard on Monday and the judgment will be pronounced on August 26. Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra after he ‘raised his voice’ against the dera head. According to the CBI, Ram Rahim had suspected Ranjit Singh of circulating an anonymous letter, alleging sexual exploitation of female followers at the dera.

The dera head has already been convicted twice in separate cases. Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on August 25, 2017, and was sentenced to a 20-year jail term two days later on August 27. His conviction led to widespread violence in Panchkula in which 36 lives were lost and hundreds were injured.

In January 2019, Ram Rahim and three others were sentenced to life imprisonment in the journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati murder case.