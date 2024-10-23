Menu Explore
Arhtiya shot dead at grain market in Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 24, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Three bike-borne men gunned down an arhtiya (commission agent) at a grain market in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

Three bike-borne men gunned down an arhtiya (commission agent) at a grain market in Amritsar district on Wednesday. (HT File)
Three bike-borne men gunned down an arhtiya (commission agent) at a grain market in Amritsar district on Wednesday. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh Gora.

According to police, Gora, 40, was sitting at his shop-cum-office at the grain market of Sathiala village when the three bike-borne men started firing gunshots at him. Gora succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

The incident took place around 3pm, the police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Arun Sharma said: “An FIR has been registered against unknown persons and a probe into the case is on. We will arrest the killers soon.”

