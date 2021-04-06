Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Arhtiyas won’t procure wheat if DBT payment mode not withdrawn
Arhtiyas (commission agents) on Monday announced complete boycott of wheat procurement in Punjab over implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode of payment to farmers
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Arhtiyas (commission agents) on Monday announced complete boycott of wheat procurement in Punjab over implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode of payment to farmers. The Federation of Arhtiyas’ Associations of Punjab in its ‘Mandi Bachao Mahasammelan’ at Bagha Purana announced that the arhtiyas will not purchase the rabi produce this season if the new payment mode is not withdrawn. The arhtiyas also demanded release of pending of 131 crore from state government.

The wheat procurement in the state is scheduled to start from April 10.

Federation president Vijay Kalra said, “We have decided to boycott the wheat procurement. The Centre has time till April 9 to withdraw the DBT mode of payment.”

He said, “The central government should ask farmers what they want. Most farmers fear that the banks will deduct their money if they receive payment through DBT as they have taken loans. They want the old mode of payment to continue.”

‘Confront MLAs, MPs for not supporting agitation’

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) senior leader Balbir Singh Rajewal gave a call to confront every MLA and MP as they haven’t supported the farmers’ movement wholeheartedly.

“We have received reports that the political parties have given directions to their cadres and MLAs to weaken the movement in Punjab. Political parties’ support to farmers is a façade,” Rajewal said.

Ruldu Singh Mansa, another senior leader of the SKM, said, “The political parties are making noise that they are with farmers. But they are just trying to cash in on the farmers’ agitation. There are around 10 roads that lead to Delhi. If they are with farmers, why do not they block these roads.”

SKM leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, “The farmers will march towards Parliament in May because those who enacted the laws sit there.”

