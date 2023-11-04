Arijit concert on Nov 4: Chandigarh traffic police issue advisory

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the Arjit Singh concert at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground on Saturday, where traffic is likely to be affected from 4 pm onwards. Roads near the Sector 34 exhibition ground and the Sector 33/34 diving road should be avoided.

There are eight general parking areas and a parking for specifically two-wheelers on the backside of Piccadilly Square in Sector 34. All parking areas are in Sector 34, including the parking between Dubai Carnival and Brane International; in front of, behind and near the state library; opposite Sector 34 gurdwara; rear side of Max InfoTech; in front of RPO and near Piccadilly Square.

As per traffic police, no parking or pick and drop will be allowed from Sector 33/34 light point till New Labour Chowk between Sectors 20, 21, 33 and 34. The designated parking will be mentioned on each ticket. Entry to the specified parking shall be allowed only with a valid concert ticket.

No exit will be allowed from the cut opposite Polka Bakery from Sham Mall side. Pick and drop for taxis is available near Bus Stop Sector 34 Market on both sides of the road. Police have requested the public to consider carpooling and not break traffic rules.

As per police, those with diamond or platinum tickets will have to follow a route from behind Sham Fashion Mall in Sector 34, while those with other tickets will have to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots, which will work on a first-come, first-served basis.

