Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Armed miscreants loot 20 lakh from bank in Karnal
chandigarh news

Armed miscreants loot 20 lakh from bank in Karnal

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
According to police, branch cashier Sunita said the masked miscreants came on a bike at around 4pm and held the bank officials hostage at gunpoint. (AFP)
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Three armed miscreants looted 20 lakh from Bank of Baroda’s Nissing branch in Karnal district on Tuesday.

As per bank officials, the miscreants snatched the gun of the bank security guard and opened fire but no one got hurt in the incident.

According to police, branch cashier Sunita said the masked miscreants came on a bike at around 4pm and held the bank officials hostage at gunpoint.

They took 20 lakh from the bank, including 15 lakh that they took from the strong room, and fled after firing shots.

A bank official who was in the toilet during the robbery informed police but by the time police reached, they had managed to flee after locking the staff in the strong room.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has started investigation in the case and police teams are working to arrest the accused.

He said an FIR was registered as per the statement of the bank officials and police are investigating CCTV footages to get clues about the accused.

