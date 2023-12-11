Armed robbers target cash transfer facility in Ludhiana, steal 45k

Two days after a ₹1.2 lakh robbery at a chemist shop on Chandigarh road, armed robbers executed two more robberies in the city late on Sunday night.

A CCTV grab showing the robbers pointing guns at the shop owner in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

In the first case, four masked men targeted a money exchange facility in Hadian village, Koom Kalan, and decamped with ₹45,000 and four mobile phones at gunpoint.

The miscreants also robbed a customer of ₹10,000. The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the shop. On being informed, the Koom Kalan police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Basant Kumar, owner of the Maa Telecom, told police that three masked men barged in his shop on Sunday night. They flashed a gun at him, while one of their aides remained outside the shop. The accused robbed him of ₹45,000 and four mobile phones.

Kumar added that the miscreants who have covered their faces with a piece of cloth also robbed a customer who had come to transfer money to his family. The robbers fled on two different bikes. After they left the shop, he alerted the police.

The complainant said a man had visited the shop to enquire about the money transfer facility minutes before the miscreants struck.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area A) said police have procured the CCTVs footage and are trying to identify the accused.

Bike-borne duo stab bizman, steal ₹4,500

Two bike-borne men stabbed a businessman with a sharp weapon and robbed him of ₹4,500 in cash near Dhandhari railway overbridge late on Sunday.

The victim, Mohammad Azhar Alam, was returning home on his scooter after supplying ice cream to a wedding. He was rushed to civil hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

On being informed, Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Alam told police that the bike-borne duo hit his scooter when he reached near Dhandari railway overbridge and he fell to the road. They tried to steal his belongings and stabbed him when he resisted. He raised an alarm, following which the miscreants fled. Passers-by came to his rescue and rushed him to hospital.

Focal Point police station house officer inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said police patrolling has been increased in the particular area and police will arrest the accused soon.

Notably, robbers have executed three such incidents in the city in the past three days. Earlier, three masked men shot a chemist in his leg and robbed him of ₹1.2 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and a laptop at Chandigarh road near Jamalpur on December 8. The miscreants were reportedly under the influence of drugs. The case is yet to be unsolved.

