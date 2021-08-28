Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Arms drop case: NIA frames charges against 9 KLF activists
Arms drop case: NIA frames charges against 9 KLF activists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mohali on Friday framed charges against nine activists of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in a September 2019 arms drop case from across the Pakistan border using drone
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mohali on Friday framed charges against nine activists of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in a September 2019 arms drop case from across the Pakistan border using drone.

Special NIA judge Karunesh Kumar framed charges against KLF activate Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Sandhu, Balwant Singh, Shubhdeep Singh, Sajanpreet Singh, Roman Deep Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran, Balbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Gurdev Singh of Hoshiarpur, and Man Singh of Gurdaspur under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122 489 B, 489 C, 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 23 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Sections 25, 1A, 25-(1) (A), 25 (1) (b) (a) (f) (g) and 27 (2) of the Arms Act and Section 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act.

The case was adjourned till September 19 for evidences to be produced by the government agency.

According to the NIA, KLF head Ranjit Singh and Gurmeet Singh, alias Baga, are the main accused in the case. The arms and ammunition dropped by drone was received on the Indian side by the nine accused against whom the charges have been framed.

Before the NIA took over the case, the case was being handled by Punjab Police special operations cell.

