Arms licence scam; J&K High Court to hear PIL on August 7

A division bench of J&K and Ladakh high court on Friday deferred the hearing into arms licence scam allegedly involving bureaucrats because of paucity of time. The CBI is investigating the infamous arms licence scam that happened between 2012 to 2016 which was transferred to it by the government of J&K in the year 2018 and CBI registered two FIRs. (File)

Chief justice Arun Palli and justice Rajnesh Oswal directed the registry to list PIL No.09/2012 (infamous Arms Licences Scam) titled Sheikh Mohd. Shafi & Anr V/s Union of India and others on August 7.

When this much publicised PIL came up for hearing, senior additional advocate general (AAG) appearing for UT of J&K informed the division bench that pursuant to order dated April 24, the general administration department (GAD) has filed a comprehensive status report indicating the steps taken as directed by the division bench.

Advocate SS Ahmed appearing for the petitioners submitted that he has already received the copy of the said status report filed by GAD.

Looking into the importance of the matter, the bench directed the registry to re-list the instant PIL on August 7.

In September, 2024, the division bench then headed by chief justice Tashi Rabstan (since retired) impleaded CBI as a party respondent and the CBI, in its detailed status report, divulged that from 2012 to 2016, various district magistrates in J&K in lieu of monetary considerations in connivance with arms dealers, judicial clerks and middlemen issued 2.63 lakh arms licences to non-deserving persons in contravention of Arms Act and the rules framed thereunder.

The CBI after completion of investigation in both the FIRs has sought prosecution sanction against more than nine IAS officers who in their capacity as district magistrates in J&K issued arms licences to the non-deserving persons.

So far Government of India has granted prosecution sanction only against one IAS Officer and chargesheet/challan has been filed against the said officer in the designated CBI Court. The J&K government in March, 2021, granted prosecution sanction against the JKAS officers allegedly involved in the arms licences scam and more than 15 charge-sheets have been filed by the CBI in the matter in both the designated courts at Jammu and Srinagar.

The PIL has highlighted the rampant corruption in J&K and shielding of higher-ups involved various scams and the lackadaisical approach of J&K Government in forwarding the prosecution proposals to the ministry of home affairs of those involved in various scams, said advocate SS Ahmed.

Deputy solicitor general of India Vishal Shamra appeared for Union of India in the matter.