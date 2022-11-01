Arms seizure case: Amritsar police get gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s five-day remand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 01, 2022 02:27 AM IST

The rural police of Amritsar district got five-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a weapons seizure case that was registered at the Gharinda police station in 2020.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought on transit remand from Jalandhar by the Amritsar rural police before presenting him in a local court here. Bishnoi had been on a 10-day remand with the Jalandhar commissionerate police in a case pertaining to the sale and purchase of weapons. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Bishnoi was brought on transit remand from Jalandhar by the rural police before presenting him in a local court here. Bishnoi had been on a 10-day remand with the Jalandhar commissionerate police in a case pertaining to the sale and purchase of weapons.

On Monday, the police produced Bishnoi in Amritsar court which further sent him to police custody till November 5.

In 2020, Gharinda police arrested three gangsters Bikram Singh, Nahar and Nitin with arms and ammunition. According to the rural police, the arrested gangsters had confessed that they were working at the behest of Bishnoi and gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The arrested three gangsters, who were facing several criminal cases, had also been extorting money from businessmen on Bishnoi’s name.

The rural police are also likely to bring Bhagwanpuria on remand in the same case. Earlier, Bishnoi was questioned by the Amritsar city police in the brutal killing case of gangster Rana Kandowalia.

