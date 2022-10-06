Arms smuggling module: Jailed operative orchestrated 17 drone-dropped consignments from Pak

The key operative of the arms smuggling module that was busted by the counter intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police on Wednesday, had got smuggled 17 consignments of weapons from Pakistan via drones while being in jail, divulged the police sources.

The CI had claimed on Wednesday that they had recovered two consignments of weapons—five USA made pistols and five made in China pistols—with the arrest of two accused—Jaskaran Singh and Rattanbir Singh of Tarn Taran. The weapons were smuggled via drones from Pakistan.

Jaskaran was brought on production warrant by the CI from Goindwal central jail for his questioning in a case registered under the NDPS Act in August. Jaskaran’s questioning lead the state special operation cell (SSOC) recover five pistols concealed in Piddi village. His further questioning led to the arrest of Rattanbir who was working at his behest. At the instance of Rattanbir, five more pistols were recovered.

Assistant inspector general (AIG), counter intelligence, Amarjit Singh Bajwa, said Jaskaran had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers on WhatsApp from the jail. The Goindwal jail authorities had also recovered a smart phone at Jaskaran’s instance.

“Jaskaran remained in Faridkot jail from 2018 to May 2022 before being shifted in the Goindwal jail. During his incarceration in Faridkot jail, he came in contact with his fellow prisoner Paramjit Singh alias Pamma of Jalandhar, who was facing an NDPS Act’s case. Jaskaran told us that Pamma introduced him with several Pakistani smugglers,” said a senior police officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

He said, “After sometime, Pamma was bailed out and later on was declared proclaimed offender (PO). With this, Jaskaran’s link was broken with Pakistan-based smugglers, but in June, he was shifted to the Goindwal jail where he managed to get a mobile phone and reestablished his contacts with Pakistani smugglers. He also started talking to Rattanbir, who was once his fellow inmate, and was out on bail.”

“As instructed by Pakistan-based smugglers, Jaskaran had deployed Rattanbir to identify some particular locations in the abandoned border areas where the weapons would be dropped by Pakistani drones. Rattanbir sent the pictures of the particular locations in Machike, Mehndipur and Khemkaran villages to Jaskaran in jail, who further sent them to his Pakistani counterparts. Jaskaran has told us that he has got 17 consignments of weapons smuggled while being in Goindwal jail. Two of them were recovered while the 15 others were smuggled further in various parts of the state,” said the official.

He further said, “The weapons smuggled from Pak were being concealed at some particular locations for their further smuggling. Similarly, the money being received for delivering weapons further was being collected by Rattanbir.”

The disclosure of Jaskaran has once again raised the question mark on the security of the Punjab jails.

AIG Bajwa said their investigation was on to ascertain the whereabouts of the other consignments smuggled by the accused. He said the duo accused are on three-day remand for their further questioning.