Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army aspirant dies by suicide in Haryana’s Bhiwani district
chandigarh news

Army aspirant dies by suicide in Haryana’s Bhiwani district

With the army not conducting a recruitment drive for two years due to the Covid pandemic, the 23-year-old had crossed the upper age limit
The youngster hung himself from a tree at the same ground where he used to run for the past several years, practising for the army recruitment drive in a village in Bhiwani district on Thursday. (Representational photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 11:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 23-year-old army aspirant died by suicide at a government school in a village of Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said.

Also read: Heatwaves surge across India. Weather office says will get hotter in next 5 days

Investigating officer Virender Singh of Mundhal check-post said the youngster hung himself from a tree at the same ground where he used to run for the past several years, practising for the army recruitment drive.

“His juniors spotted his body and informed the police. He had appeared in three army recruitment drives and cleared the written, physical and medical examinations but could not make it to the final cut-off. His parents pleaded with us not to register an FIR, so we handed over his body to them after a request from the villagers,” the investigating officer said.

The youngster’s father said his son dreamt of joining the army but his hopes were shattered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The army did not conduct a recruitment drive in the past three years and his son had crossed the upper age limit for eligibility.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP