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Army conducts counter-insurgency refresher course for J&K cops

The training focused on strengthening junior leadership capabilities, which are critical for effective execution of small team operations in counter-terrorism scenarios

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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To ensure synergy, swiftness and clinical response against terrorists during anti-terror operations, the Army’s Tiger Division conducted a joint counter-insurgency refresher course for J&K Police personnel here.

A total of 108 police personnel underwent intensive training conducted by Miran Sahib Brigade. (HT Photo)

“The course, held from April 7 to 18, was jointly conceptualised by senior leadership of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police with the aim of enhancing operational synergy, coordination and standardisation of procedures in the dynamic security environment of J&K,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

A total of 108 police personnel underwent intensive training conducted by Miran Sahib Brigade. The training focused on strengthening junior leadership capabilities, which are critical for effective execution of small team operations in counter-terrorism scenarios.

“During the course, participants were trained in a wide spectrum of operational aspects, including small team operations and patrolling, quick reaction team and mobile vehicle check post drills, ambush and counter-ambush techniques, cordon and search operations, room intervention procedures,” said Col Bartwal.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Army conducts counter-insurgency refresher course for J&K cops
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