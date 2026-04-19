Army conducts counter-insurgency refresher course for J&K cops

To ensure synergy, swiftness and clinical response against terrorists during anti-terror operations, the Army’s Tiger Division conducted a joint counter-insurgency refresher course for J&K Police personnel here.

A total of 108 police personnel underwent intensive training conducted by Miran Sahib Brigade. (HT Photo)

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“The course, held from April 7 to 18, was jointly conceptualised by senior leadership of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police with the aim of enhancing operational synergy, coordination and standardisation of procedures in the dynamic security environment of J&K,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

A total of 108 police personnel underwent intensive training conducted by Miran Sahib Brigade. The training focused on strengthening junior leadership capabilities, which are critical for effective execution of small team operations in counter-terrorism scenarios.

“During the course, participants were trained in a wide spectrum of operational aspects, including small team operations and patrolling, quick reaction team and mobile vehicle check post drills, ambush and counter-ambush techniques, cordon and search operations, room intervention procedures,” said Col Bartwal.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, specialised training was imparted in weapon handling and firing, modern equipment usage, drone identification and counter-drone measures, first aid and casualty evacuation and intelligence collection and sharing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, specialised training was imparted in weapon handling and firing, modern equipment usage, drone identification and counter-drone measures, first aid and casualty evacuation and intelligence collection and sharing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The training methodology incorporated rehearsals and tactical exercises, enabling participants to gain hands-on operational proficiency as well as familiarisation with hi-tech equipment including various types of surveillance equipments, drones and counter drone systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The training methodology incorporated rehearsals and tactical exercises, enabling participants to gain hands-on operational proficiency as well as familiarisation with hi-tech equipment including various types of surveillance equipments, drones and counter drone systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The successful conduct of this refresher course is a significant step towards consolidating strengths of seamless coordination shared situational awareness and mutual trust,” said the spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The successful conduct of this refresher course is a significant step towards consolidating strengths of seamless coordination shared situational awareness and mutual trust,” said the spokesperson. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Such joint training initiatives are vital in ensuring a coordinated, disciplined and well-prepared response to emerging security challenges, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such joint training initiatives are vital in ensuring a coordinated, disciplined and well-prepared response to emerging security challenges, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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